Lee’s Summit man sentenced to 25 years for gruesome 2018 sexual assault

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing, discretion is advised.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man from Lee’s Summit has been sentenced after he broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her at knife point.

Spencer M. Franklin, now 27, is sentenced to 25 years in prison. He got 14 years for first-degree sodomy, five years for first-degree assault and three years each for two armed criminal action charges. The punishments will run consecutively.

Charging documents detail a gruesome situation as described by the victim in the assault. She alleged Franklin broke into her house around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2018.

He then got on top of her and held a knife to her.

The victim fought back, biting Franklin’s genitals. He then stabbed her three times before running away.

However, surveillance video caught his photo, and the victim later identified him from a lineup. Police gained a warrant to search his body, and detectives found bite marks that were still bleeding.

Franklin pleaded guilty to the charges before the sentencing.