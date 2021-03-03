Lee’s Summit mom searching for answers after son comes home with bruises from day care

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kidding Around Child Development Center in Lee’s Summit is where Kelly Stakley said she trusted employees with her 3-year-old son, James, up until last month when he came home with a bruise on his face.

Stakley said she tried to find out what happened, and the answer an employee gave her wasn’t good enough.



Stakley said James was dropped off at Kidding Around in Lee’s Summit and came home a bruise on his rear. Another day the same week, he left day care with this scratch on his face.

“His dad asked the teacher and she said he had gotten into sharpies or pens or something and rubbed on his face and she scrubbed it off his face,” Stakley said.

Stakley said the teacher told her the bruise on his rear came from falling on Lego’s. She said she’s been trying to reach the owners and haven’t gotten much of a response.

FOX4 reached out to the owner, Tammy Larue, who Stakley said owns three Kidding Around daycare centers in Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs.

Larue told us she couldn’t make a comment and legal investigation is underway.

FOX4 reached out the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and learned that one of the facilities is currently being investigated.

FOX4 learned this isn’t the first time a parent has complained about their child being hurt at the facility.

Jordan Martin sent a video from 2019 where an ex-employee at the Blue Springs location spanked her son, Nicky, because he refused to take a nap.

“Nothing was told to me by the teacher,” Martin said. “No accident report was given to me. Nothing was told to me.”

Martin said doctors at Children’s Mercy told her Nicky had deep bruising on his back and neck.

“With that video they said that I was very lucky that my child didn’t have anything internally,” said Martin.

That employee was fired, and Martin sued the day care, but said her son still suffers from child PTSD.

“Somebody’s going to do something, and I don’t care what it takes,” Stakley said.

Lee’s Summit Police said a report was filed and they are investigating the Lee’s Summit day care.