WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a semi-truck in Warrensburg on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old James Slavens, Lee’s Summit, was traveling north on MO-13 Highway near SE 300 Road on a 1985 Honda motorcycle at about 2:10 p.m. when he drove into the path of a southbound semi-truck,

Slavens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured but the vehicle did receive extensive damage.

