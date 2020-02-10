Lee's Summit music business burns, but owners already looking to rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A family music business went up in flames early Sunday morning. But the owners are already planning a store encore.

Shining Light Music off 3rd street in Lee's Summit caught fire between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The owner told FOX4 that a police officer driving by saw the flames around 2:30 a.m. The Lee's Summit Fire Department said the fire was under control around 5 a.m.

The business had more than half a million dollars in music instruments, including some recently acquired from Legacy Music, whose owners recently retired. Now the instruments, instrumental pieces, and sheet music, are all gone.

The owners had just finished renovating their space on SW 3rd, adding additional music rooms for classes. Now, those are gone too.

"It's all about sharing, and giving the teachers a place to teach and our employees a place to work," said Brad Haines, co-owner of Shining Light Music. "That's why we're planning to rebuild as soon as God leads us to the right place with the right facility to do that."

Dozens of friends and family gathered outside the store on Sunday for an impromptu vigil.

"You know, it's not just our loss; it's their loss too," Haines said. "A lot of people come into our store, enjoying the instruments, taking lessons, that kind of thing. So it's a loss to them as well."

Shining Light Music is looking for a new place to re-open, though Haines said it may not be for a few months.