LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Outgoing Kansas City Fire Chief will become the new Lee’s Summit assistant city manager.

Lee’s Summit made the announcement Thursday. Lake will begin the new job on Feb. 6.

Lake announced her plans to retire from the Kansas City Fire Department Tuesday, after a 30-year career.

“We are excited to welcome Donna to the City. Her depth of experience implementing successful programs and initiatives will be a tremendous addition to our team as we look to the future of our City,” City Manager Mark Dunning, said.

Before Lake was named fire chief, she worked in the City Manager’s Office overseeing public safety, IT consolidation and coordinating city-wide events.

“I am excited to join the City of Lee’s Summit team and bring my experience and energy to the projects I’ll be working on in this thriving community,” Lake said. “I’ve been honored to serve the residents of Kansas City for more than 30 years and will bring that level of commitment to the residents of Lee’s Summit.”