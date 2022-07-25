LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in multiple vehicle thefts.

Police provided images of both suspects and a suspect vehicle.

Both men are seen wearing black T-shirts and the vehicle is a silver or grey sedan.

Anyone with information on who these men are can call Detective Foutz at 816-969-1074 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-969-1752.

