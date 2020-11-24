Lee’s Summit police ask for public’s help in deadly crash investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators in Lee’s Summit want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the moments before a deadly crash Monday night near 40 Highway and Powell Ave.

Around 7:20 p.m. Monday night, a black and white late model Ford F-150 that had been travelling east on the highway left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

The only person in the truck, 70-year-old Willie E. Wright of Kansas City, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have seen the vehicle prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Mike Perkins at 816-969-1670.