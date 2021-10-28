Lee’s Summit police asking for help locating teen in need of medical attention

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is asking for the public’s help to help locate a 14-year-old who is in need of medical attention.

Police said Darius Saunders was last seen at his home Wednesday.

He is believed to be wearing the same clothing seen in the photo above with red slide sandals.

Police said Saunders is a diabetic and utilizes an insulin pump, which is low. Once the insulin is gone he will likely face severe medical complications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390 or 911.

Police ask that you do not report his location on social media.