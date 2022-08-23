LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating multiple suspects connected to a burglary investigation.

Police said in the overnight hours of Aug. 14, the suspects entered the victims garage door and stole their 2017 blue Nissan Armada with Missouri license ZA9Y0B and their 2014 gray Jeep Sahara with Missouri license ANVIL1 seen in the photos below.

The suspects in the photos were seen shortly after attempting to use the victims credit cards, which had been left in the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LSPD TIPS Hotline at (816) 969-1752 or you can message the police department on Facebook.

