Lee’s Summit Police Department investigating homicide in Sonic Parking lot on Saturday evening

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Sonic parking in the 3700 block of NE Ralph Powell road lot on a call of shorts fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a single victim dead in the parking lot of the business.

Police say the suspect is a male and fled the scene.

Investigators are on scene and are interviewing witnesses, as well as processing and gathering evidence.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were customers or employees. They met up at Sonic, but it’s unclear why at this time.

At this time police do not have a vehicle description.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

