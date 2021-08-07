Lee’s Summit Police Department looking for a witness to a fatal accident

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying witnesses to a fatal accident from Friday night.

The accident took place at 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of NE Chipman Road and NE Independence Ave.

The vehicles involved in the accident were a motorcycle and a passenger car.

A review of the officers dash cam videos shows several people on scene at the crash as officers were arriving on scene.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the accident. Witnesses can call and speak with Traffic Officer Mike Perkins at 816-969-1670.