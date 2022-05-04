LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department destroyed explosive material on the side of Interstate 470, causing southbound lanes to be shut down Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday to I-470 near Strother Road on the report of a suspicious item, which they located in the grass between southbound lanes and NE Independence Avenue. MoDOT employees initially found the device, police said.

Police determined the item was some kind of commercial grade explosive material and called the explosive ordnance disposal team to the scene.

Technicians were unable to safely remove the item, so they destroyed it in place.

That required officers to shut down I-470 traffic for about 30 minutes to create a safe zone around the device, police said. Once the item was destroyed, lanes were reopened.

No one was injured in the incident.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.