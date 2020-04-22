Lee’s Summit police identify suspect and recover most guns stolen from museum

LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — Police in Lee’s Summit say they have identified the man suspected of burglarizing a museum earlier in the month, and they’ve also located most of the stolen items.

Leaders with the Lee’s Summit Historical Society told police a thief stole seven antique guns from the Lee’s Summit History Museum on April 8.

The pistols date back to the 1850’s — before the Civil War broke out. The firearms were originally owned by Cole Younger, the celebrated Civil War-era figure from Jackson County.

A spokesperson for the Lee’s Summit Police Department said the burglar forced his way through part of the museum’s back wall. Once he was inside, he took the antique handguns that had been donated to the museum years ago.

Fred Grogan, chairman of the Lee’s Summit Historical Society, said the ties these guns have to Younger, a guerrilla fighter turned bank robber, makes their value impossible to quantify. Younger’s remains are buried in Lee’s Summit. History shows him to be a contemporary of Frank and Jesse James.

“Guns like this would have been sold at auction to collectors if the provenance could be established they were, in fact, at some point owned by Cole Younger,” Grogan said.

Grogan said it’s possible the burglar has no idea the value of what he’s stolen. Grogan said he has no idea what the thief wanted with those pistols.

Police in Lee’s Summit posted a photo of the accused thief to their Facebook page last week, and by Wednesday said they had identified him and located most of the items.

If you have information that can help with this investigation, please contact Lee’s Summit Police at (816) 969-1752. They are still searching for a few items taken during the burglary.