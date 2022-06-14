LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are investigating after gunfire was reported inside a city park Monday night.

Officers responded to a call at McKeighan Park around 10 p.m. The park is near Northwest Chipman Road and Northeast Douglas Street.

As officers arrived, they said everyone was running away from the park and gunfire. Police said they are not aware of any injuries or damage from the gunfire.

Lee’s Summit Police said they have increased patrols around the park recently because that’s where a large number of teenagers are gathering this summer.

