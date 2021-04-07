Lee’s Summit police investigate shooting in Red Lobster parking lot

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting outside of a Red Lobster restaurant Wednesday evening.

According to police, around 8:45 p.m. people inside of two cars met in the parking lot of the Red Lobster near NW Chipman Road and NW Blue Parkway.

Police say people inside those cars had a brief conversation before shots were fired. The vehicles then left the scene.

After the shooting, one victim, who had been in a Dodge Charger, showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed into surgery. He’s in serious but stable condition.

Police are waiting to question him about what led up to the shooting. Officials said they have ruled out road rage as a potential motive. They are still searching for suspects, who were in a dark-colored Dodge Durango.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

