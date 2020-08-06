Lee’s Summit police investigate summer’s second dealership showroom break-in

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — For the second time this summer, Lee’s Summit police are investigating a break-in at a car dealership showroom.

Five vehicles have been stolen in all.

The most recent crime happened at Executive Auto on S.E. Oldham Parkway in Lee’s Summit at approximately 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows four individuals break into the business as a getaway driver waits behind the building.

FOX4 showed both that video and another from June 1 at Lee’s Summit Chrysler Jeep Dodge to staff at nearby Classic Paint and Collision. Employees were surprised how quickly the thieves at Executive Auto were able to get what’s reported to be two Lexuses and a Camaro started.

“They’ve immediately got the head lights on,” Harley Kennedy said watching the video.

“Oh, don’t drive through the door — oh, they just drove through the door,” he exclaimed.

They drove right through the glass showroom door with the first car less than 60 seconds after entering the building.

The same sort of thing happened down the street at Lee’s Summit Chrysler Jeep Dodge, where 10 individuals threw objects through the glass doors and then drove out of the showroom with a pair of 2019 Dodge Chargers.

“It’s just not right. You are tearing up the cars as you are dragging them out. You’ve torn up the business front,” Kennedy said.

Now Kennedy hopes police work with all businesses that store vehicles in the area on plans to prevent future thefts.

“The word has definitely got to be out,” he said. “We have to tell all these businesses that they’ve got to be more careful with the cars that they do have. These cars they are expensive and to lose one is detrimental to everything.”

One of the Dodge Chargers stolen earlier this summer was recovered. Police didn’t have any information Wednesday on arrests in either case.

Though the crimes were similar, police cautioned it’s too early on in the investigation to say if the same suspects were involved.