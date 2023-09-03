LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the woods Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers found the deceased male in a wooded area, south of the Family Golf Park on U.S. 40 Highway.

There is no foul play suspected and investigators are working to obtain the man’s identification.

Detectives are investigating connections to a previous incident in this area, but have not been able confirm a connection at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.