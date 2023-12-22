LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Friday evening involving a motorcycle.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 Highway past Southwest 3rd Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located a total of two cars and the motorcycle that was involved.

Early investigation into the crash reveals that the motorcyclist was traveling east on U.S. 50 when it struck the rear of a vehicle in traffic. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and was struck by a passing vehicle. The deceased has not been identified, pending notification of family.

At this time the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 are closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.