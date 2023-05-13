LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to an address in the 2300 block of SE King Street to shots fired.

Upon arrival, they located a male victim inside the home who had died from a gunshot wound.

The victim was an 18-year-old male. He was inside the home with a small group of friends when the shooting occurred.

There are currently no suspects at large and no suspects being held in custody. Detectives are working to interview all persons and work to determine exactly how the victim was killed.

