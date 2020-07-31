Lee’s Summit police investigating road rage shooting on I-470

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened Thursday night on Interstate 470.

Police were initially called at about 5:30 p.m. to I-470 near the Pryor Road/50 Highway exit ramp for a reported crash with injuries. The call was upgraded to a shooting while officers were headed to the scene.

When they arrived, officers learned as two vehicles were exiting onto Pryor Road/50 Highway, one driver pulled in front of the other and braked hard.

Police said the second driver was unable to stop on the wet pavement, rear-ended the driver and spun onto the shoulder of the road.

The first driver then accelerated and rammed into the driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was still in his vehicle when the other driver fired a handgun into his car several times. The victim suffered minor injuries in the crash and a small graze wound from one round of gunfire, police said.

Officers took the suspect into custody without incident.

Now detectives are gathering statements and evidence to present the case to county prosecutors for review.