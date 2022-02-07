LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are searching for a getaway truck used in at least three crimes, but they need help locating it.

They posted a picture of the white truck on the department’s Facebook page and asked anyone who knows the owner of the truck to contact the department.

Detectives believe the driver of the truck used it to steal property from at least three different locations recently. The department said the driver fled from police following at least two of the locations.

The police department asks anyone who knows the owner of the truck, or where detectives may be able to find it to call Det. J. Easley at 816-969-4223, or the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s Tips Line at 816-969-1752.