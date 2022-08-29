LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is looking for a man they believe is involved in a vehicle theft investigation.

Police released a photo of the man who has dark hair and is wearing gray or blue clothing.

The department did not offer more details into the nature of the investigation at this time.

Anyone who knows the man is urged to call Detective Owings at 816-969-1671 or the LSPD TIPS Hotline at 816-969-1752.

