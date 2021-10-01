Lee’s Summit police looking for owner of lost ashes

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police believe someone lost something very special and hope to return it.

They say someone found a silver vial with an silver angel wing attached to it in the parking lot of a Lee’s Summit business. Officers believe the vial contains the ashes of a loved one and the vial was dropped as the owner got out of a car.

The police department posted the picture of the vial on Facebook. Hundreds of people have shared it, hoping to locate the owner of the ashes.

If you believe the vial is yours, call and leave a message with Lee’s Summit Sgt. Chris Depue at 816-969-1707. The department said it will arrange to return the vial once the owner is located.