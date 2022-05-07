LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect who stole a vehicle from a gas station Thursday morning with a teenager inside.

According to police, the vehicle was taken from a convenience store in the 1400 block of Northeast MO 291 around 5 a.m.

The vehicle owner exited his vehicle and entered the convenience store leaving his vehicle running, with his teenage son inside the vehicle. The teen was sleeping and was leaned back and covered up.

Police say a man hopped in the vehicle and drove off. He drove a few blocks before the teen woke up.

Upon realizing that the teenager was in the vehicle, the suspect pulled over and let the teenager out of the vehicle. The teenager returned to the convenience store where he was reunited with his father unharmed.

The man is described as white and of average build with short brown hair and a beard.

The stolen vehicle is a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 four-door with Missouri plate 2FDC10. It had silver toolboxes along the truck bed, a pipe rack on top of the bed, a four-inch pipe along the side, and an “Anderson Mechanical” sticker in the rear window.

Anyone who may know the suspect or who sees either vehicle should call Lee’s Summit police at 816-969-1752 or call the TIPS Hotline.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.