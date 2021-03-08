Lee’s Summit Police looking for witnesses in deadly crash Saturday on US 50 Highway near Chipman Road

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit Police are looking for witnesses in a deadly head-on crash that occurred Saturday night on U.S. 50 Highway near the Chipman Road overpass.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the driver of a gray, Ford F-150 was traveling east in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a red, Ford F-150 near the bridge.

The single occupant of the red F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, and only occupant, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The name of the two drivers have not been released.

Anyone with information who may have witnessed the crash or the gray, Ford F-150 in the wrong lanes are asked to call 816-969-1670.