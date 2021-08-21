Lee’s Summit police looking for witnesses in Friday afternoon serious injury crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is looking for witnesses in connection to a crash Friday afternoon that left three people seriously injured.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. Friday at SW County Line Road and SW Ward Road.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they found a two-vehicle crash with two people that had been ejected.

Police said the driver of one vehicle was traveling east on SW County Line Road when they were struck by another driver traveling north on SW Ward Road. Both people inside the vehicle traveling east were ejected and the driver of the other vehicle ended in a yard of a residence.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicles involved were a red Lexus SUV and a silver KIA SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-969-1670.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.