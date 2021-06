LEE’S SUMMITS, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in connection to stolen credit cards out of vehicles.

Police say the stolen credit cards were used in several locations.

Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals or about the theft is asked to send a private message to the police department via Facebook or call LSPD TIPS Hotline at 816-969-1752.