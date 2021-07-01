Lee’s Summit police searching for two men involved in assault of a teenager

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is searching for a vehicle and two men that occupied it for their involvement in an assault of a teenage male.

Police said in a Facebook post that the two people in a truck were a white male and a bi-racial male, both around 20-30 years old.

Reports said that the truck had a lawn care sign on the side.

Anyone with information about the truck or the people inside, is asked to call LSPD Tips Hotline at 816-969-1752 or contact LSPD via a private message on Facebook and reference case #21-4080.