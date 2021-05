LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fraud investigation.

The man pictures is wearing a red hat, red Chiefs face mask, The North Face jacket and jeans. He was seen driving a blue 4-door sedan with damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone who knows who he is or can identify him is asked to call the LSPD Tips Hotline at 816-969-1752 or send a private message via Facebook and reference case #21-2810.

