LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Drivers will likely see more police officers on one metro highway.

Lee’s Summit Police plan to focus on MO Route 291 between Northeast Mulberry and Southeast Blue Parkway. That is the stretch of 291 Highway that runs between Northeast Colbern Road and 50 Highway.

Police are expected to be watching for drivers speeding and breaking other traffic laws during morning and evening rush hours. The department says that is when the highest number of crashes are reported.

The biggest contributing factors to crashes in that area are drivers who are following too closely and drivers who fail to yield according to the department.

Officers will also be watching for aggressive and distracted drivers in the area.

The crash reduction project will be underway through November.