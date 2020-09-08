Lee’s Summit, Raytown report virtual learning problems part of nationwide disruption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports from the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District and the Raytown C-2 School District state that students and teachers are having trouble logging onto virtual learning on the first day of class.

Both schools state that Securly, an internet safety and filtration company, is experiencing service disruption in the U.S. As a result, those using their services have been unable to access the internet. Both schools use Securly.

The company works to “make a kid-friendlier Internet” with artificial intelligence and 24-7 expert service, according to the Securly website.

These aren’t the only issues reported on some schools’ first day of virtual learning. Olathe Public Schools issued a statement earlier today, saying their systems were overloaded with 20,000 extra users.

Statement from Lee’s Summit

Dear LSR7 Families and Staff: The district’s content filtering provider, Securly, is experiencing a service disruption in the United States and district users are unable to access the Internet this morning. The issue has prevented many teachers and staff members from logging in to morning classes. If you are experiencing issues logging in at home, we anticipate that this is related to this disruption and not home Wi-Fi issues. The district is working quickly to get more information about the outage, and will communicate as soon as our system is back online. Thank you for your patience and support. Katy Bergen

Executive Director of Public Relations

Statement from Raytown

Securly, our Internet filter provider, is having issues in the U.S. today. Users on district Windows machines (high school students & staff) may not be able to access the Internet. Securly has identified the cause and is working to correct it. We will continue to keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/rkpjgOSEQH — Raytown Schools (@RaytownSchools) September 8, 2020