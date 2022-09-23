LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Months of orange cones and detours are over for thousands of Lee’s Summit drivers.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation reopened Chipman Road at U.S. Route 50 Friday, months ahead of schedule.

The project began in March and wasn’t expected to be completed until February 2023.

Crews reopened U.S. 50 Highway earlier this month. The highway had been closed for five-month as workers replaced the highway bridges over Chipman Road.

While the highway reopened, crews still needed to finish work on Chipman Road between Murray Road and Blue Parkway. They added curbs, sidewalks, and repaired the street.

The project is part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus of Bridge’s Program. It will pay to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

