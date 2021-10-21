Lee’s Summit school board votes to extend mask mandate until November 18

LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit School Board voted Thursday night to extend its mask mandate until November 18, 2021, the date of the next school board meeting.

The mandate requires mask indoors for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

The health orders aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Jackson County Health Department and is supported by Jackson County public school district superintendents and the region’s chief medical officers.

Kansas City voted earlier this month to extend its mask mandate through Nov. 4.

Jackson County’s mask mandate was extended earlier this month to Nov. 6. The legislature will meet in early November to revisit the issue.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer, and Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Schulte supported extending the indoor mask requirement for everyone age 5 and older.

The county said the mask extension is also supported by the school districts there.