Lee’s Summit school board votes to require masks for students, regardless of vaccination

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit school board voted Thursday night to require masks while indoors for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status for the upcoming school year, joining multiple other school districts across the metro.

Kansas City, Missouri currently has a mask mandate in effect until August 28. Jackson County’s mask mandate will begin Monday, August 9.

The health orders aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Jackson County Health Department and is supported by Jackson County public school district superintendents and the region’s chief medical officers.

The board will reevaluate the mask mandate on Oct. 22, 2021.

This comes after Johnson County, Kansas commissioners also voted Thursday to mandate masks for all elementary schools.

The Shawnee Mission school board also voted Thursday night to expand its mask mandate to all students pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade after previously voting to only require masks for students in elementary schools and make them optional for older students. Under that previous policy, staff at elementary schools who showed proof of vaccination could opt out of masking.