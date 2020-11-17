Lee’s Summit school board votes to send 4-12th grade students back to virtual learning

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit school board has voted to send many of its students back to remote learning as coronavirus cases climb in the area.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday night in a special meeting to send grades 7th-12th back to remote learning.

Shortly after, they also voted 6-1 to send grades 4th-6th to virtual learning. Those students had just returned to in-person learning Monday.

However, the board voted to keep Pre-K through 3rd graders in in-person learning.

The board tabled its discussion on sports for a later date.

The learning mode change will begin Nov. 23 and will continue through Jan. 25, which is the end of the first semester for the district.

The district says COVID-19 cases are increasing significantly in the school community, 123 new cases in the last week alone. More than 725 students and staff have been quarantined in the last week. This includes students and teachers at the elementary level, who are testing positive for the coronavirus.

While it doesn’t appear that students and teachers are spreading the disease to each other during the school day, administrators said it’s becoming more challenging to find enough teachers and other staff to work in the school buildings.

The Jackson County Health Department said it’s averaging 180 new COVID-19 cases a day. In the last two weeks, more than 1 out of 4 are testing positive for the disease.

Lee’s Summit isn’t the only district to make the change.

In just the past few days, districts like Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission, Blue Springs and more have decided to send some or all of its students back to remote learning.