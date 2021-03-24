Lee’s Summit school bus driver under investigation for potentially lewd comment

GREENWOOD, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit school bus driver is under investigation for a potentially lewd comment he’s alleged to have made to a 12-year-old girl he was transporting to or from school.

Family reported the incident to Greenwood, Missouri where they live Wednesday afternoon.

Police are now working to obtain video of the incident from Monday afternoon. But police say they were aware it had already led to many questions in the community by the time it was reported to police.

The incident involves the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District which also serves some Greenwood, Missouri students.

Right now police aren’t saying exactly what was said, only that the 12 year old girl’s father reported it as lewd and offensive.

The Police Chief said he’s not sure whether the comment itself could be criminal, but after a lot of comments from the community, he said once they heard directly from the family they wanted people to know they were looking into the intentions of that comment.​

“The comment the bus driver allegedly made is certainly on some level cause for concern, I’m not sure it’s going to reach the level of criminality but is something that could be perceived as offensive,” Greenwood Police Chief Tommy Wright said.

Greenwood Police posted on Facebook Monday about the investigation.

“This was being posted on social media, a lot of people were commenting. Obviously we want to know our children our safe. As Greenwood Officers and residents here we want to make sure the community knows that we’ve heard about it, we’re working on it, and we are investigating.”

A Lee’s Summit School District spokesperson said Wednesday night it was aware of the police investigation and referred us to police for details.

“The district will work in full cooperation with the Greenwood Police Department, “Because this situation represents a personnel matter, we cannot release further details related to the investigation.” Katy Bergen said.

As a result it is unclear whether that bus driver will continue to be around students during the investigation. Police had not spoken with the bus driver as of late Wednesday night.