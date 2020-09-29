Lee’s Summit School District announce some students will transition to hybrid learning model

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. –The Lee’s Summit School District has determined students in grades 4 thru 12 will transition to a hybrid learning model starting on Monday, Oct. 5.

The district made the announcement in a letter to the parents and families on Tuesday, Sepy. 29.

In the letter, the district said, “since August, district leaders along with metro superintendents and local public health officials, have evaluated public health data on a weekly basis to determine when moving to a hybrid model of instruction for grades 4-12 poses less risk for our school community.”

“This week, local public health leaders and the Mid-America Regional Council updated the gating criteria districts are recommended to use in determining when to deliver virtual, hybrid or full-time in-person instruction,” district leaders further explained.

Students in Pre-K thru grade 3 as well as special programs and other groups who have received in-person services since Sept. 8, will continue full-time or pre-arranged in-person instruction.

R-7 Online Academy students will continue to participate in online learning at home five-days-a-week.

Students with the last names A-K will be in group A and will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and engage in teacher-planned lessons and independent assignments virtually on Thursdays and Fridays.

This means the first day of in-person learning for Group A is Monday, Oct. 5.

Students with the last names L-Z will be in group B and will attend school in-person on Thursdays and Fridays and engage in teacher-planned lessons and independent assignments virtually on Mondays and Tuesdays.

This means the first day of in-person learning for Group B is Thursday, Oct. 8.

On Wednesdays, all students will also learn virtually and will engage with their teachers through group check-ins, office hours and individual meetings.

Staff will also use Wednesdays as planning and collaboration time, and buildings will receive extra-cleaning and sanitization on Wednesdays.

The district states students at the same address will be grouped by the last name of the oldest child.

Students in 7th and 9th grade will make the transition on Friday, Oct. 2.

Group A will be from 7:30-10:00 a.m. and Group B would be from 12:00-2:30 p.m.