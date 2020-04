LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — Seniors in the Lee’s Summit School District will now be graduating in July, the district announced Thursday.

Class of 2020 graduates will be able to walk across the stage at their respective high school stadium at 10 a.m. on July 25.

Graduation dates originally scheduled in May had to be postponed as people continue to socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the case of inclement weather, the district has set a make up date of July 26.