Lee’s Summit School District settles racial discrimination lawsuit with former job candidate

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit School District has settled a racial discrimination lawsuit out of court, and it will cost the district thousands of dollars.

According to newly released court documents, Danielle Nixon settled with the district for $168,000, which includes legal fees, in early November.

Nixon sued the district after she claimed Lee’s Summit didn’t promote her because of her race.

In a now dropped lawsuit, former Lee’s Summit executive director of technology Dr. Amy Gates said Nixon was one of three people considered for a position as the district’s executive director of communications.

Gates alleged in her suit that former Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carpenter said the district was “not ready” for two Black administrators.

Nixon, who is now the communications director for Raytown Schools, agreed to the settlement in early November, and her suit was formally dropped on Dec. 15. The settlement bars her from filing further suits against Lee’s Summit School District or working for the district in the future.

The Lee’s Summit School District had no comment on the settlement, and Nixon’s lawyer did not return FOX4’s request for comment on Wednesday.