Lee’s Summit School District to give COVID-19 vaccinations to students at school

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit School District said it’s had enough interest in the COVID-19 vaccine to begin vaccinating students at in-school clinics.

The first clinic will take place Thursday, April 29, 2021. The second dose will be given three weeks later on Thursday, May 20.

The Jackson County Health Department will administer the Pfizer vaccine to students at the district’s three high schools. Students at Summit Ridge Academy will receive shots at Lee’s Summit West. Miller Park students will receive vaccinations at Lee’s Summit High School, according to the district.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one with Emergency Use Authorization from the Federal Drug Administration to be used in teenagers as young as 16.

Vaccines are not required at this time. Only students with parent or guardian permission will be vaccinated.

You can schedule an appointment and complete a consent form for your student online. If you ahve more than one eligible student, you will need to complete the form for each teenager. The deadline to complete the process is noon on April 28, 2021.

The school district said building leaders will be in contact with additional information about what to expect on the day your student is vaccinated.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android