Lee’s Summit School District won’t have in-person graduation due to COVID-19

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit seniors found out Thursday that they won’t have in-person graduations after all.

The school district pushed back graduations until late July and planned to have them at the school stadiums with limited tickets available.

However, the district changed its decision after it says Jackson County officials made it clear that public health guidance will not support large-scale mass gatherings.

Phase 2 of Jackson County’s reopening plan allows for gatherings of up to 50 people with fairs, parades, festivals and K-12 schools remaining closed.

There has been no date announced for when the county would move to Phase 3, which would allow gatherings of up to 100 people.

The mother of one Lee’s Summit senior was disappointed by the news.

“We understand the reason and the need to close things and to change things, but let’s figure out a better way to help our students say goodbye in a healthy, positive manner to this chapter of their life. They’ve worked so hard and they deserve better than they are getting,” said Kristy Kempin.

In place of an in-person event, the Lee’s Summit School District announced virtual ceremonies.

A video commencement will take place for the Class of 2020 for seniors from Lee’s Summit High School, Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit North on Saturday, July 25.

Summit Ridge Academy’s virtual graduation ceremony has been moved from July 27 to July 25.

The district said in a statement that the virtual ceremonies will be professional produced and will feature student speeches, a welcome address and other components of traditional high school graduation ceremonies.