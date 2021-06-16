Lee’s Summit Schools Board of Education approve purchase of Paradise Park

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education has approved a letter of intent for the purchase of Paradise Park.

Paradise Park is an amusement park and family fun facility that includes video games, rock walls, escape rooms, laser tag, bumper cars and more. The park also includes a sensory play area where kids can enter different rooms themed to learn through the six senses.

Jon and Juli Ellis founded Paradise Park in 1991. Jon said as they move on to the next chapter of the facility, it was important that the new owner’s continue to serve the community.

“We are excited about being a catalyst to help the district not just find the ideal space for a new early education center, but to play an important part of building a sustainable and cutting-edge education program for our early learners,” Ellis said. “By handing leadership to LSR7, we can’t help but feel Paradise Park is in the best hands moving forward.”

The school district plans to use the facility as a new home for the Great Beginnings Early Education Center programs and each of their satellite programs, as well as as a way for them to expand the program.

“It’s exciting to think about the broad possibilities, such as secondary workforce experiences or community engagement events, this unique campus will provide our school system in the future,” Dr. David Buck, Superintendent, said.

The approval of a second early education center for the district was approved in June 2020, and Paradise Park will be purchased with 2020 bond resources.

LSR7 originally planned to expand to the north wing of Prairie View Elementary, but the size, location and price of Paradise Park caught their attention.

The Ellis family offered the property to the school district for $6 million, despite being appraised at $8.9 million earlier this year.

A sale is expected to take place later this summer with plans to open the facility to be announced in the future.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android