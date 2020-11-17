Lee’s Summit schools consider moving back to virtual as district cases rise

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A special meeting of the school board on Tuesday, November 17, will consider changes in the learning modes for students and teachers.

The latest infection data in eastern Jackson County may lead to a decision to return students and teachers to online instruction.

The district says COVID-19 cases are increasing significantly in the school community, 123 new cases in the last week alone. More than 725 students and staff have been quarantined in the last week. This includes students and teachers at the elementary level, who are testing positive for the coronavirus.

Still, parents like Pam Bradley say they’re worried more about children spending too much time in front of a screen.

“Me personally, I think kids learn better when they’re face-to-face,” Bradley, a mother of two, said. “As a teacher I have seen that difference. As a mother I have seen that difference. I know a lot of people fear the disease. I’m not one who totally fears it. We keep ourselves safe as much as we possibly can. I feel my son needs to be in school.”

While it does not appear that students and teachers are spreading the disease to each other during the school day, administrators said it is becoming more challenging to find enough teachers and other staff to work in the school buildings.

The Jackson County Health Department says it’s averaging 180 new Covid-19 cases a day. In the last two weeks, more than one out of four are testing positive for the disease.