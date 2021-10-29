Lee’s Summit Schools investigate bomb threat at high school

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit School District is investigating a bomb threat to Lee’s Summit North High School.

A spokesman for the school district confirmed the school received a bomb threat from an anonymous caller Friday morning and although they do not find it to be credible, they are investigating with the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Additional police officers are present at the school and no-entry protocols are in place.

Late this morning, a staff member received an anonymous call from a caller who made a bomb threat at our school. Staff immediately reported the call to law enforcement officials who began an investigation and have sent additional officers to the North campus to support our building. We have initiated no-entry protocols, allowing students to continue learning while preventing individuals from leaving or entering the building. In addition, all staff members at our school were notified of the threat and asked to be extra vigilant regarding their surroundings. We are working closely with law enforcement and are following their recommendations based on this thorough investigation. Based on the results of this investigation, police officials have recommended that we proceed with our normal school day as they have not found evidence that the call represented a credible threat. Potential threats to the safety of our students and staff are something we take very seriously. If we have additional information to share related to the incident, we will send it to our families. We expect to dismiss students according to normal procedures. As always, maintaining a safe and caring learning environment for our students and staff members is our top priority. Please feel free to contact our school if you have questions or any information you would like to share. Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer – Principal

This is the latest in a series of threats that have been investigated in the metro including Hickman-Mills, Olathe, and the Independence Public School District.