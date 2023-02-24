LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The possibility of inclement weather Friday caused at least one Kansas City-area school district to adjust.

The Lee’s Summit School District announced it would release students 30 minutes early Friday afternoon.

IMPORTANT: Due to the potential for freezing rain during our late elementary dismissal (4:10 p.m.), the district is dismissing K-12 schools 30 min early to ensure safe transportation home. All evening activities are also cancelled. Y Club Lee's Summit will close at 4 p.m. — Lee's Summit Schools (@LSR7) February 24, 2023

The district also canceled all evening activities and closed its aquatic center.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Kansas City area Friday afternoon. The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.

