Lee’s Summit shifts to in-person learning for some younger students

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — With just two weeks until classes start, the Lee’s Summit school board changed its back to school plan once again Tuesday.

The board voted 5-2 to send pre-K through 3rd graders back to classrooms, but grades 4-12 will remain virtual.

The board also decided sports and other activities will continue for now, based on guidance from the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference. However, the school district will issue guidance on safety procedures when it comes to sports.

Originally, the district planned for all grade levels to attend school virtually to start the year. That call resulted in large protests from parents and students who wanted to make their own choice on going back to school.

In the end, leaders gathered Tuesday to re-evaluate cases and see which of the district’s reopening tiers they would finally opt for.

There will have to be more significant strides in curbing COVID-19 for older students to go back to school. A hybrid model of two days a week in-person learning and reduced capacity would come first.

Classes start Sept. 8 for Lee’s Summit students. The board will re-evaluate the situation weekly based on community transmission rates in Jackson County.