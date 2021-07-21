Lee’s Summit Social Services taking donations for back-to-school store

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — It’s almost time for students to head back to the classroom, and that means that kids will need school supplies.

Lee’s Summit Social Services is now accepting donations before their annual back-to-school store opens.

In addition to needing magic markers, pencils and backpacks, students also need new underwear, socks and shoes, according to Lee’s Summit Social Services Director Matt Sanning.

“After last year when they weren’t in person, some of those supplies did not get replaced and so we want to make sure that everything that they have going into this year is fresh and new and that they can feel confident so that they can focus on that rather than old shoes or old socks,” he said.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Donations can be made after 9:30 a.m. at Lee’s Summit Social Service’s location at 108 SE Fourth St. in downtown Lee’s Summit.

The back to school store opens Monday, July 26. For more information you can visit their website here.