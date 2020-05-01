Lee’s Summit teen surprised with $50,000 scholarship said she didn’t think she’d get to go to college

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — More than three hundred high school juniors from all over the metro were surprised with college scholarships this morning.

Lee’s Summit junior Kelsey Ferguson had tears in her eyes as she learned she won a scholarship from KC Scholars worth $10,000 a year for five years.

“I didn’t think I’d get to go to college and not worry,” Ferguson told FOX4 with tears in her eyes and huge smile on her face.

As her family stood behind her and cheered, a parade of cars went down her street and drivers honked and also cheered.

Ferguson said she plans to go to Missouri State and major in performance and design tech for television.

KC Scholars also surprised Grandview junior Jarri Brooks of Grandview High School. Brooks also got a parade to celebrate.