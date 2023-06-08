LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit teenager died after being pinned between a semitrailer and its trailer at a landfill.

Police responded to a call about the accident around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. It happened at the Lee’s Summit landfill and recycling area near S.E. Thompson Drive and S.E. Hamblen Road.

Officers said the 17-year-old worked for the company that runs the landfill.

Police are now working to reconstruct the scene and gather evidence to determine exactly what happened.

Investigators have not released the name of the teenager because they are working to notify his family.