LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — In Lee’s Summit, leaders say they had to prepare for the winter storm Tuesday without pre-treating the roads.

FOX4 spoke with Assistant Director of Public Works Operations Shawn Graff. He said crews have been getting equipment prepped and ready.

Graff also said they have many new employees who had to get used to snowplow routes. They’ll focus on the interstates first.

“The plan was to do some pre-treating earlier today, the problem is the rain that has kind of come in behind here has been a little less sporadic and a little more consistent, and so we decided to hold off on the pre-treatment and to not waste the material and the resources,” Graff said.

In Kansas City, Missouri, the city opened six downtown garages for free parking so people can get their cars out of the elements and off the roads for plows.

“Just go slow, just be slow, you’ll get there,” said Dan Kump of Lee’s Summit.

Around town, people like Kump stocked up on supplies. Being from Minnesota, he’s used to snow, but still needed a new ice scraper.

“The mornings are going to be cold. I get up at five o’clock to go to work, so [the roads] are going to be pretty full [of snow],” Kump said.

Authorities are asking people to move their cars to garages and driveways, off roads, so plows can work.

They encourage people to just hunker down with family.

“If you don’t need to be out, please don’t go out,” Graff said. “If you do have to go out, just make sure you’re prepared for deep snow, make sure your car has good tires on it and just be prepared to deal with congestion, with deep snow and trouble getting around.”

